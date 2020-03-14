ALBANY -- Around the table sat a who's who of the Phoebe Health System hieracrchy, people whose sometimes split-second decisions mean the difference between life and death for a patient.
All were wide awake and alert on this early Friday morning, paying close attention to Phoebe Manager of Emergency Preparedness Gary Rice.
The "patient" these selected Phoebe officials were talking about on this Friday morning was not any individual whose symptoms warranted the gathering of many of the hospital system's top minds. The stakes were much higher. The Phoebe team gathered for the first of three such daily meetings, conversations that brought them to the hospital strategy room early each morning and kept them late each night, sharing latest information on the coronavirus pandemic that in a matter of days has catapulted the local hospital system from wary observer to ground-zero participant in efforts to contain and minimize the impact of the virus.
Joe Austin, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's CEO, discusses supply issues, and Rice, as well as others around the large conference table, weigh in on the topic.
Rice urges those gathered to keep the Phoebe staff under their charge on task, focused on the very real situation they now confront.
"We started meeting with this group about 3 1/2 weeks ago, not on a daily basis at first, but about three times a week," Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner said after leaving the meeting with a visitor. "We have been monitoring the situation all day every day, though, helping with messaging and working with community leaders in an attempt to manage what's going on locally and with the state.
"We started meeting daily last week, and now we have the early-morning meeting, break-out sessions around 11 a.m. with all of our employees, and another meeting around 4 p.m. to talk about what's gone on during the day, what concerns anyone might have. This leadership team has been here to 9:30 at night and later, then right back at it the next morning. We're doing everything we can to make it clear to all of our employees that this is a very real situation that's evolving all the time."
Among the Phoebe officials gathered for the daily strategy sessions are Steiner, Austin, Rice, Chief Operations Officer Jeff Flowers, Chief Financial Officer Brian Church, Chief Human Resources Officer Tony Welch, Medical Director of Emergency Services Dr. James Black, Phoebe Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Kitchen, Vice President of Patient Logistics & Care Coordination Kim Whitley, Director of Phoebe Care Command & Central Staffing April Little, Emergency Preparedness Specialist Julie Miller, Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle & Organizational Improvement Jane Gray, Vice President of Supply Chain Trey French, Senior Vice President and General Counsel Dawn Benson, Chief Medical Information Officer and Medical Director of Women & Children’s Services Dr. Bill Sewell, Chief Nursing Officer Evelyn Olenick, Assistant Vice President of the Center for Learning & Innovation and Nursing Education Tracy Suber, Infection Prevention Specialist Donna Matthew, Chief Risk Officer Bob Farr, Vice President of Operations Brad Hallford, and Director of Public Relations and Communications Ben Roberts.
Not present but in constant contact were Phoebe Sumter CEO Brandi Lunneborg and Phoebe Worth CEO Kim Gilman.
"Before this (virus) became the focus of the entire country, we started preparations," Steiner said. "One of the smart things the team did was order a lot of supplies. We saw what was coming, and we ordered well above what was normal. Now we have an abundant supply of masks and hand sanitizer that's helped us prepare for the current state of emergency.
"That's why I believe these meetings are vital as we move forward. We are relying on the trained professionals on our staff to help meet the needs of the community as this situation evolves. The region can rest assured, though, that we aren't leaving. We're on this -- as a team -- 24-7."
