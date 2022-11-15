usda official.png

Terry Cosby

ALBANY -- The nation’s top expert providing technical assistance to farmers and other private landowners will serve as keynote speaker at an Agriculture Empower Summit in Albany. The Sherrod Institute will host Terry Cosby, chief of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, on Thursday at Resora.

“We are delighted Mr. Cosby will be meeting and speaking with black and underserved farmers in southwest Georgia whom we serve,” Sherrod Institute founder, CEO and President Shirley Miller Sherrod said in a news release. “It will be empowering for our constituents to hear from, and bend the ear of, someone who looks like them and helps shape and execute agriculture policy at the highest level of government.”

