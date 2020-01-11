Dougherty County is one of several Southwest Georgia counties that has been placed under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service.
The watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m.
A graphic released by the National Weather Service for the tornado watch, however, indicated gusts could go as high as 70 mph. Small, marble-sized hail is also possible and the threat of a few tornadoes is "likely."
In addition to Dougherty, other Southwest Georgia counties in the tornado watch area include: Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell.
