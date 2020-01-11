tornado watch - albany.jpeg

Dougherty County is one of several Southwest Georgia counties that has been placed under a tornado watch by the National Weather Service.

The watch will remain in effect until 9 p.m.

A graphic released by the National Weather Service for the tornado watch, however, indicated gusts could go as high as 70 mph. Small, marble-sized hail is also possible and the threat of a few tornadoes is "likely."

In addition to Dougherty, other Southwest Georgia counties in the tornado watch area include: Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription