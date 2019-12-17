The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch early Tuesday for counties in the Southwest Georgia including counties in the Albany area.
The watch was issued for the following counties: Baker, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.
A tornado watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.
The watch expired at 2 p.m.