The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado watch for multiple counties in Southwest Georgia.
The watch is is scheduled to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday evening.
The counties in Georgia included in the watch include Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Early, Harris, Macon, Marion, Miller, Muscogee, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell, and Webster.
A tornado watch is issued when the possibility of tornadoes exists in or near the watch area.
Return to albanyherald.com for further updates.
