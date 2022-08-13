brundage.png

Tracy Brundage, center, has begun her duties as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — After moving 1,000 miles from Pennsylvania to Georgia and emerging from a weeklong bout with COVID, Tracy Brundage is ready to settle into her role as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

“ABAC is a special place,” Brundage said in a Wednesday-morning news conference. “For me, I thought it was a perfect fit. I looked at ABAC’s situation and thought, ‘Here’s a train that’s moving. I want to get on board.’”

