TIFTON – Traffic is scheduled to shift Wednesday to the new alignment of Georgia Route (SR) 234 and Chickasawhatchee Creek bridge on the Calhoun/Dougherty line.
The announcement does not mean the project is complete, according to state Department of Transportation officials. The contractor needs to move traffic off existing SR 234 lanes in order to have space to continue work on new construction. The final layer of asphalt has not been laid on the new lanes, so there will be lane closures ahead.
Construction began in March 2018 to replace the existing narrow and structurally deficient bridge that was built in 1958. The new bridge has two 12-foot travel lanes and 6.5-foot paved shoulders. The $9.8 million Georgia Department of Transportation project includes permanently realigning SR 234 south of its present location and constructing a creek tributary overflow bridge culvert. The contractor is Oxford Construction Co. of Albany. The entire project is about 82% finished, and the completion date is next summer.
If there is a change in the date of the traffic shift, it will be posted on social media at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.