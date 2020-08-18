ALBANY -- Details remained under wraps late Tuesday afternoon, but officials with the city of Albany, the Dougherty County government and the South Georgia Rails to Trails group confirmed that Rails to Trails is preparing to file a breach of contract lawsuit against the city of Albany for its failure to build an asphalt trail on a 13.1-mile length of land the city purchased from the group five years ago.
The principles in the legal action said they would offer a statement about the lawsuit as soon as Wednesday but said they didn't want to comment on the record until the suit had been delivered to the city.
City and county officials also said they preferred to wait until the suit was filed to comment.
But The Albany Herald has confirmed from four sources who are part of the ongoing issue that the South Georgia Rails to Trails board had voted unanimously to bring suit against the city.
The lawsuit stems from a contract the city of Albany signed five years ago promising to lay an asphalt cover on the 13.1-mile former rail bed that stretches from downtown Albany to Sasser in Terrell County, running partially through Lee County as well. The city also paid Rails to Trails $125,000 for the land along the rail bed with plans to use that corridor to extend utility lines in all three counties.
The city was granted permission to install water and gas lines along the rail bed before the deal was even finished so that it could supply water to Flint Ag & Turf in Lee County, a move made to expedite that business' opening. The city has also installed gas lines and fiber along the rail bed since signing the contract with Rails to Trails.
However, the city has made no move to start work on the trail, a project that was originally projected to cost the city $1 million.
"We'll make up that money easily with the increase in utilities customers we'll be able to bring online," interim City Manager Tom Berry told commissioners before they voted to approve the contract.
And while the city has indeed realized increased utilities income from work done along the trail bed, it has steadfastly -- even when threatened with legal action -- refused to start work on the trail. And, several officials noted, cost for the project has increased to somewhere between $4 million and $5 million with the delay.
Sources within the city and county government confirmed that part of the problem with getting the trail project under way has to do with some on the commission opining that "another commission cannot bind this commission to a contract."
One official closely involved in the matter said Tuesday, "If that's the case, we can do away with every agreement and contract the city has signed over the years. We can walk away from our contract with MEAG, with MGAG, with any entity the city does business with. We don't even have to adhere to the city Charter under that reasoning, since it was put into effect by 'another commission.'
"Thinking like that is ludicrous. This is a signed contract, one that all parties signed in good faith. The city has already benefited from the contract, but it appears they're trying to renege on their part of the deal. That's not a very reassuring message for the city to send out."
Another official, remarking on the city's reckoning that "citizens don't want this trail," offered a counter argument.
"The city had $5 million on its T-SPLOST projects list, and the county had $7 million," the official said. "When those lists were approved by voters in the referendum, the funding for the trail was approved. To try and oppose that vote now by saying some (officials') constituents are opposed to the trail is going directly against the will of the people of the city and county."
One official mentioned the possibility of a settlement before the lawsuit is set to be argued in court, but another said some officials are willing to spend more money on legal action rather than follow through with the agreement.
"It's pretty arrogant," the official said. "Some of these (elected officials) are willing to waste even more of the taxpayers' money fighting a legal contract that was signed, one that the city has already benefited from. It doesn't instill a lot of confidence in our leaders."
