ALBANY – Phoebe held a joint groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for two transformational facilities that, together, represent the largest construction project in the Albany area and the most significant investment in new health care infrastructure in southwest Georgia in recent years.

“Phoebe is committed to remaining our region’s largest provider of quality, comprehensive and advanced health services, and these projects will ensure we can continue to meet the health care needs of the people of southwest Georgia for generations to come,” Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO Scott Steiner said of the projects.

