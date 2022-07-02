TIFTON — Trent Hester has been selected as the first-ever Leadership and Engagement Coordinator at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
In his role, Hester oversees ABAC’s orientations, Welcome Week, and Student Engagement Programs (STEPS). Internships, study abroad, and mentored research are included in STEPS.
“I also assist with the ABAC Ambassadors, and I am always happy to help in any area in need,” Hester said.
A Sale City native, Hester holds a baccalaureate degree in Writing and Communication from ABAC and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Valdosta State University. He is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of North Georgia, where he is researching the impact of the student conduct process on student retention.
“I came to ABAC as a student in 2012 and absolutely fell in love with the campus,” Hester said. “When I graduated, a position in the ABAC Housing office came available, and I applied and became the Residence Life Coordinator for ABAC Lakeside.
“I served in the ABAC Housing office in several capacities until March, when I began my role as Leadership and Engagement Coordinator.”
Hester says the people at ABAC make the difference.
“I love the people here,” he said. “Students, faculty and staff all have a shared mission of excellence, and we all work to make ABAC the best that it can be.”
In his new role, Hester coordinates the freshman orientation sessions that are coming up on July 11, July 25, Aug. 4 (Bainbridge), and Aug. 11. Welcome Weekend is set for Aug. 12-14, and the annual Freshman Convocation is scheduled for Aug. 13. Fall term classes begin at ABAC on Aug. 15.
“Of these events, I am most excited about our convocation ceremony — we’ve got some new, exciting things planned for the ceremony this year, and I’m excited to share this event with the students soon,” Hester said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.