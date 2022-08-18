TIFTON — The former provost and two faculty members have been selected for emeritus status at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Emeritus status recipients include Jerry Baker, professor emeritus of agriculture and provost; Susan Roe, professor emerita of voice and head of fine arts department; and Frank Flanders, associate professor emeritus of agricultural education.
Former ABAC President David Bridges informed the recipients of their emeritus status before he retired on July 31.
“I know that I speak on behalf of many colleagues and students in expressing appreciation for your long and distinguished careers,” Bridges said. “I am pleased that you have been recognized in a manner so appropriate to your contributions.
“We want you to return to campus often and maintain the ties you developed during your many years of service.”
Emeritus status privileges extend to the Baldwin Library; ABAC social, cultural and athletic events, and campus faculty meetings.
Baker began his ABAC tenure as the dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources on July 1, 2014 and continued in that role through June 30, 2017. He became the provost and vice president for academic affairs on July 1, 2017. Baker retired on July 31.
Roe joined the ABAC faculty as an adjunct professor in 1999. She secured a tenure track role in 2002 and earned the rank of full professor in 2012. In 2015, she was named the department head for fine arts at ABAC. She retired on June 30.
A faculty member at ABAC since 2017, Flanders was selected for the 2022 W. Bruce and Rosalyn Ray Donaldson Excellence in Student Engagement award at ABAC. He retired on June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.