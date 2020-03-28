TIFTON – The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the laboratory at Tift Regional Medical Center based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP’s Accreditation Program.
“It is an honor to receive this accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, particularly at a time when labs are so vital,” Dr. Jessica Beier, medical director of Tift Regional Health System Labs, said. “This really shows the hard work and dedication of our staff, and we know that will continue as we work to do in-house COVID-19 tests.”
Beier explained that while in-house COVID-19 testing is still in the works, the hospital hopes to start testing patient samples in the lab within the next week, which will cut down on the time it takes waiting for test results. Currently, COVID-19 results are taking at least 48 hours. Once the tests are brought in-house, results should only take about an hour.
Tift Regional Medical Center’s laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide, and System Administrative Director of Laboratory Services Jody Williams said it is an honor for Tift Regional’s lab to be included in that number.
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and overall management.
