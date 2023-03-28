shirley sherrod.jpg

Shirley M. Sherrod

ALBANY -- Atlanta-based Truist Foundation has cut a million-dollar check in support of a vision to transform a former grocery store into a hub offering banking, food and health solutions.

Truist is presenting the gift to The Sherrod Institute's Southwest Georgia Project and Albany Community Together, joint developers in a visionary community service hub that will be known as "The Table of Southwest Georgia."

