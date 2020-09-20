As the corona virus surges, Georgia could also be headed into a brutal hurricane season. Georgians can thank President Donald Trump for both.
The upcoming 2020 hurricane season has been predicted as the worst in 170 years with hurricanes strong enough to reach Georgia and potentially result in massive flooding and destruction. Climate scientists know unequivocally that climate change is fueling these more frequent and powerful hurricanes, yet Donald Trump doesn’t believe in climate change.
If the U.S. doesn’t reduce the CO2 emissions that cause climate change, Georgia is going to experience more devastating hurricanes and flooding every year. Trump’s environmental deregulations, however, increase CO2 emissions.
First, Trump failed Georgia on the coronavirus, resulting in nearly 300,000 infections and more than 6,300 deaths. Second, he failed us on environmental protection, exposing Georgians to ever-more powerful hurricanes and flooding. Trump harms the state of Georgia every day he is in office.
Kristi Mueller
Decatur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.