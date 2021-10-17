ALBANY — Away from the Turner Job Corps Center, officials said they were honored to partner with Renasant Bank, which donated snacks and drinks, and Dental Partners of Southwest Georgia, which donated toothbrushes and toothpaste, TJCC staff who donated financially, and the center’s parent company, Management and Training Corporation, which dedicated this quarter to addressing homelessness and donated $500, to feed more than 100 individuals at a homeless breakfast and resource giveaway.
TJCC officials said the event was well-received by those in need in the community, and 26 hours of community service were completed, bringing the center to a cumulative total of 1,914 social impact hours thus far this year. Culinary Arts trade students helped prepare home-cooked breakfasts, and student leaders assisted in filling the care packages to be distributed in the community.
“Meanwhile, back at the ranch” (at the center), students and staff celebrated National Boss’s Day with an added bonus, congratulating the center director on his one-year anniversary in the position, along with honoring other managerial staff. It was an exciting and celebratory one for students at the center as well.
TJCC officials said the effort in the community is necessary and worthwhile, and they look forward to doing more together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.