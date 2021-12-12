ALBANY -- On a misty, cool and dreary Friday morning, officials at Turner Job Corps Center were able to serve hot chocolate and hope to some homeless and transitioning Albanians.
TJCC staff Cynthene Brown, Brandy Black, Lafaysha Handy and Victoria Brackins hit the streets bringing the “heat” to city residents. The steaming chocolate, prepared by TJCC's Culinary Arts crew, was made complete with stickered cups that held inspirational messages written by some TJCC student employees.
While officials acknowledged that it was wonderful to celebrate with Strive 2 Thrive, an organization that shares a similar vision as the job corps center, in helping individuals and families escape poverty, on their many successes in 2020 and 2021, staff were more excited about the “hot news” of the day.
"We hope this warms your heart at least a little, as it was our second 'community gift' in our 'Seasons Greetings and Social Impact' initiative to end 2021 with powerful giving and service," TJCC officials said in a news release. "Please let us know if you’d like to join us in support or if we can lend a hand in your efforts. Stay safe and we hope to see you at our fourth-quarter Community Relations Council Meeting – “Home for the Holidays” on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. on ZOOM. We will be celebrating our community partners as well as the holiday season."
