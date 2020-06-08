ALBANY -- Allaying some of the fears that the aftermath of the Memorial Day holiday might have been an optimal time for an uptick in coronavirus cases, the news at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany two weeks after the holiday continued to remain positive, despite the worries.
Only 32 COVID-positive patients remained at Phoebe Monday, a continued decline in one of the state's hot spots for the virus from mid-March to May. In the Phoebe Putney Health System's other facilities, only one COVID-positive patient -- at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center -- remained hospitalized.
Still, Phoebe officials warned that the virus has not been eradicated.
“This week, we are entering our fourth month dealing with COVID-19," Health System CEO/President Scott Steiner said. "While our number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease, we know the virus will likely remain a part of our daily life for some time to come. Since the Albany area was an early coronavirus hot spot, there was no playbook for us to follow. The Phoebe Family had to forge our own path.
"Our team members responded with determination and ingenuity, becoming experts on treating COVID-19 patients, procuring necessary supplies during a time of extreme supply chain disruption, and finding new and unique ways to provide the quality, compassionate care our patients need and deserve. We will continue to evolve to effectively meet the health care needs of our community as we enter each new phase of our COVID-19 response, always focusing on the safety of our patients, staff and community."
All COVID-positive patients at Phoebe in Albany are housed at intensive care units at Phoebe North, none remaining at the hospital's main campus.
Numbers provided by Phoebe as of noon Monday showed:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 32;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 1;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 391;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 102;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 30.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.