More than 300 riders took part in the Pecan City Pedalers' annual Nut Roll Saturday, starting out on rides of up to 101 miles from Chehaw park at 7:30 a.m. Riders made their first "pit stop" to cool off and refuel mid-morning in downtown Leesburg.
