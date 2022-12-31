OCILLA — Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper has announced his endorsement of Sam Watson for state Senate in the District 11 special election.
Following the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke on Dec. 22, Gov. Brian Kemp called for a special election to fill the vacancy for Senate District 11, which includes Seminole, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties. Watson most recently served in the state House, representing District 172, which encompassed parts of Colquitt, Cook and Thomas counties. Following his endorsement, Harper issued the following statement.
“I’m proud to endorse my good friend Sam Watson to be the next state Senator from District 11,” Harper said. “Throughout his time in the State House, Sam delivered on lower taxes, less government regulation, safer communities, stronger schools, rural broadband, and was a tireless champion for agriculture — our state’s No. 1 industry. What’s more, Sam is a loyal, dependable, hard-working, and honest God-fearing family man who I’m proud to call my friend.
“As your next state Senator, he will fight every day to create more opportunities for every family in southwest Georgia — and I hope you’ll join me in supporting him in the upcoming special election.”
