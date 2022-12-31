harper.jpeg

OCILLA — Agriculture Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper has announced his endorsement of Sam Watson for state Senate in the District 11 special election.

Following the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke on Dec. 22, Gov. Brian Kemp called for a special election to fill the vacancy for Senate District 11, which includes Seminole, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties. Watson most recently served in the state House, representing District 172, which encompassed parts of Colquitt, Cook and Thomas counties. Following his endorsement, Harper issued the following statement.

