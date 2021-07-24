OCILLA – Conservative Agriculture Commissioner candidate Tyler Harper announced the campaign committee that will serve as senior leadership advising his campaign. The committee comprises agriculture leaders from communities across Georgia, from Greensboro to Bonaire to Valdosta.
“In the past few weeks, our campaign has seen an outpouring of support from conservatives across the state who believe in our vision to promote Georgia farmers, advance the interests of Georgia’s agriculture industry, and defend Georgia values,” Harper said in a news release. “I am tremendously grateful for the team of leaders who have not only stepped up to support our efforts, but who have volunteered to help lead our team over the coming months. Together, with industry and grassroots leaders alike, I am confident we will only continue to build on our strong momentum – as we travel the state to share our message, connect with hard-working Georgians, and deliver a resounding victory in our race.”
The Harper for Georgia Campaign Committee includes:
-- Campaign Chair: Jessica Perdue, Bonaire, Manager, Perdue Inc.
-- Campaign Secretary: State Representative Trey Rhodes, Greensboro, Chairman of the House Game, Fish, and Parks Committee
-- Campaign Treasurer: Eric Stone, Fitzgerald, Certified Public Accountant at Worthington, Casper, Stone & Conger
-- Campaign Finance Chair: Wesley Langdale, Valdosta, south Georgia landowner, businessman and former chairman of the Georgia Forestry Commission Board
Visit www.tylerharperga.com to stay up to date with the campaign, sign up to volunteer, and donate. Follow along on Harper's campaign for Agriculture Commissioner on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Stacker compiled a list of 25 songs inspired by movies, drawing from lyrics, magazine and newspaper articles, fan sites, album liner notes, historical accounts, social media, and film archives. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.