SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Thursday its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks to provide greater access to protein in communities facing hunger. This September, during Hunger Action Month, Tyson is also donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals, to alleviate hunger.

Tyson has a chicken processing plant in Camilla.

