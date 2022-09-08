...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
counties, Dougherty, Lee and Terrell.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 402 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Armena, Byne Crossroads,
Chickasawhatchee, Bridges Crossroad, Jordan Place, Palmyra,
Forrester, Neyami, Lockett Crossing and South Albany.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced Thursday its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks to provide greater access to protein in communities facing hunger. This September, during Hunger Action Month, Tyson is also donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals, to alleviate hunger.
Tyson has a chicken processing plant in Camilla.
Tyson Foods will allocate $1 million of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants, which aim to improve access to nutritious food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity, with a focus on communities of color and/or people living in rural communities.
The remainder of Tyson’s $2.5 million donation will go toward Feeding America and member food banks’ efforts to expand capacity to repack bulk or private label protein products into family-size quantities, thus increasing the types of protein that can easily be donated and distributed.
“While hunger exists in every county across the country, it impacts each community in vastly different ways, requiring thoughtful and strategic solutions,” Erika Thiem, chief supply chain officer for Feeding America, said in a news release. “One in eight people, including one in six children, in America is food insecure. As food banks continue to face increasing demand, we’re thankful for partners like Tyson, whose ongoing food and fund donations are supporting our network’s efforts to increase access to protein, a high-need item, and ensure equitable access to food for communities facing hunger.”
“Tyson has been a long-time partner of Feeding America, as their mission to improve access to nutritious food for all is aligned with our mission to feed the world,” Tim Grailer, senior director of Tyson Foods, said. “This partnership with Feeding America to expand capacity and help rural communities and communities of color is the next step in our evolving strategic partnership.
“With inflation putting pressures on the charitable food system, both increasing their costs and the need for their services, there has never been a more important time to support these efforts.’
Since 2006, Tyson Foods has donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.