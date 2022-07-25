SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods, a leading global protein company, released its 2021 (FY '21) Sustainability Report recently, which reflects the company’s continued focus on supporting its people and communities, driving product responsibility and working to sustain natural resources.
“More than ever, Tyson Foods is operating as part of a global food system, and we have a critical role to play in responsibly producing food that is affordable, accessible and nutritious,” John R. Tyson, the company's chief sustainability officer, said in a news release. “At the same time, we are investing in team member benefits and services to become the most sought-after place to work in the protein industry.”
In 2021, Tyson Foods began a process to further establish long-range 2030 goals and metrics that will help more deeply embed its environmental, social, and governance priorities and commitments into its business.
Other key achievements supporting Tyson Foods’ Formula to Feed the Future framework include:
-- Reimagining People & Community Impact: Create work environments that enable workers to succeed while supporting the growth of our communities;
-- Talent Attraction & Development: Invested $500 million-plus in wage increases and bonuses to hourly work force, including $50 million in one-time, thank-you bonuses delivered at the end of the year;
-- Expanded Upward Academy adult education program to provide all U.S. team members with free education through a four-year, $60 million investment;
-- DEI: Established a Chief Diversity Officer and continued to have compensation metrics for company officers tied to diversity, equity and inclusion;
-- Human Rights & Labor Relations: Committed $1 million through the Tyson Immigration Partnership to expand legal and citizenship support to team members across the nation ensuring that everyone has access to training, education and legal support to becoming U.S. citizens and welcome members of our communities;
-- Health, Safety & Wellbeing: Achieved over 96% COVID-19 vaccination rate in our U.S. work force by our target of Nov. 1, 2021, as part of the company’s commitment to keep employees, their families and plant communities safe;
-- Community Investment: Donated 16 million-plus pounds of protein -- valued at $36 million and equivalent to 64 million meals -- to support food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations;
-- Driving Product Responsibility from Farm to Table: Deliver value to consumers with high-quality, sustainable, nutritious protein through a leading portfolio of products;
-- Product Innovation: Reached a $100 million-plus total investment into Tyson Ventures to support start-ups and other companies focused on emerging proteins, new technologies for food and worker safety and sustainable production;
-- Sustainable Packaging: Piloted sustainable packaging solutions for several products and began testing the validation of new recyclable, pulp fiber trays to replace traditional trays made of foam;
-- Animal Health & Welfare: Integrated the Five Domains animal welfare framework across global operations and became the first beef processor to join the U.S. CattleTrace program;
-- Nutrition, Access & Affordability: Expanded portfolio with several new options, including Tyson Air Fried Chicken Bites, Tyson Chicken Sausage and Raised & Rooted Plant-Based Bites;
-- Working Toward Sustaining Natural Resources and Achieving Net Zero: Drive practices in operations and supply chains to sustainably produce protein for a growing population within planetary boundaries;
-- Climate Action: Announced ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, including scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, by 2050;
-- Land Stewardship: Developed a beef-focused GHG emissions accounting framework to capture cradle-to-gate emissions and verify emission reductions through more sustainable agricultural practices;
-- Water Stewardship: Achieved Alliance for Water Stewardship verification for three U.S. plants;
-- Waste Reduction: Achieved zero waste to landfill gold-level validation at six U.S. plants where 95-99% of certain waste streams has been diverted from landfills;
The sustainability report and accompanying information can be found on Tyson Foods’ Environmental, Social and Governance Hub, which provides resources on all sustainability initiatives, including background information on key topics, ESG-related policies and statements and an ESG data center.
Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands.
Headquartered in Springdale, Ark., the company had approximately 137,000 team members on Oct. 2, 2021. Visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/ for additional information.
