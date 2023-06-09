ALBANY — U-Haul Co. of Georgia announced recently that Greystone, a portable buildings dealer, signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Albany community.

Greystone, located at 221 E. Oakridge Drive, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

0
0
0
0
0