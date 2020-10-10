ALBANY -- In an election that he calls "a defining moment in American history," Democratic frontrunner the Rev. Raphael Warnock made his appeal to southwest Georgia voters in Albany Saturday at several events planned in the region.
Throwing a couple of barbs at his two closest challengers among the 21 candidates seeking one of two U.S. Senate seats up for grab in the state -- Republicans Doug Collins and incumbents Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Brian Kemp -- Warnock told voters at Greater Grace Church of God in Christ Saturday morning and in a radio interview with local radio station WPFQ Saturday afternoon that "it's time we had somebody in the U.S. Senate who's not thinking about their own business but are thinking about the people's business."
Warnock chastised Loeffler for stock purchases that were made on her behalf shortly after she attended a briefing about the possible impact of the coronavirus before that pandemic became widespread in America.
"Kelly Loeffler was invited to be a part of that briefing so that she could help protect the people she was sent to Washington to represent," the pastor of Atlanta's famed Ebenezer Baptist Church said. "But what did she do? She went out and immediately dumped millions of dollars in stocks and bought millions more. And while she was busy sheltering her stock portfolio, people in Albany, Georgia, were soon in a position where they were sheltering for their lives."
Warnock criticized Georgia politicians like Kemp who have refused to expand Medicare in the state to include more citizens, a fact, he said, that has left Georgia taxpayers "subsidizing health care in Illinois, New York and California while hospitals in Georgia are closing."
"I know that's a state issue," he said, "but I believe a U.S. Senator who is interested in the welfare of his state can help in that regard. I will stand up for front line workers, for children, for seniors, for the working people of Georgia, not just serve up tax giveaways for the richest of the rich."
During the radio interview, Warnock decried the number of Americans filling prisons during what he said was an ill-conceived "war on drugs."
"I'm more interested in improving our pre-schools, not our prisons," he said.
Warnock said he was amazed that Loeffler and Collins were running on the same campaign promise: That each would "best represent the wishes of Donald Trump."
"I don't care about your politics, that has to strike you as odd that two people who are supposedly running for a Senate seat to represent the people of Georgia are most concerned with the wishes of the president, no matter who's in that office," Warnock said. "I am seeking this seat not to enhance my own life but because I am part of a mission. A baton has been passed to me.
"Martin Luther King, when he moved into a leadership position with the civil rights movement, he knew he was engaged in a struggle that was longer and larger than his lifetime. That's the baton that's been passed to me and to our generation from the generation that came before us. Unfortunately, we have people representing us in Washington who are so focused on the next election, they think nothing of the next generation."
Warnock praised host pastor the Rev. Stephen Stallworth of Greater Grace for his 40 years of service to the church and its congregation. And he asked those gathered for their support.
"It's time to quit worrying about tax giveaways for the richest of the rich," he said. "I want you to stand with me, pray for me and vote for me. Help me change the momentum of American history."
Warnock closed his remarks at Greater Grace by telling of his and others' protests in the nation's capital that led to their imprisonment.
"The Capitol police were called on me and others, and we were taken to jail," he said. "Well, I want the escort of the Capitol police one more time, not to take me to central booking but to escort me to my office as the new U.S. Senator from the state of Georgia."
