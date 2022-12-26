quad fellow.jpeg

University of Georgia alumna Kirsten Allen was named a 2023 Quad Fellow, making her one of 100 international applicants in the fellowship’s inaugural cohort.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — The Quad Fellowship is a scholarship supporting interdisciplinary innovation in science and technology by connecting graduate students from the four Quad countries: Australia, India, Japan and the United States. More than 3,000 students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics applied for the fellowship, and the 2023 fellows were selected based on written applications and multiple rounds of academic interviews.

Only 25 students from each country were selected to receive the $50,000 scholarship.

