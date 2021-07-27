ALBANY – Sharmon P. Osae, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy’s Southwest Georgia Clinical Campus in Albany, has received the College’s Teaching Excellence Award, Dean Kelly M. Smith announced.
“Dr. Osae is enthusiastically embraced at all levels – from students, to residents, to colleagues, to medical directors, and even more," Smith said. "We are proud of her accomplishments and the excellence she brings to the classroom. The college is a better learning ground for future pharmacists because of her dedication.”
In her capacity at the college’s extended campus in Albany, Osae orchestrates course coordination for classes within the third professional year of the Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum, provides didactic lectures, facilitates engaging discussions, maintains a clinical practice site, and precepts students and residents during clinical rotations.
“I owe a lot of my success to people who have been constant supporters and cheerleaders,” Osae said. “I would not be where I am today without a handful of people pushing me in the right direction in both my professional and personal life.”
A colleague of Osae’s, Dr. Katie Smith, praises the young professor for how she “… tackles and pours over each individual teaching pursuit with incomparable fervor and dedication. Dr. Osae is an immensely talented teacher with an innate curiosity and enthusiasm that shines in the classroom. Her teaching strategies are clearly driven by a desire to support her students and instill in them her undeniable passion for the pharmacy profession.”
Osae received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., in 2014. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency in 2015 at Harris Health System in Houston and her PGY-2 Ambulatory Care/Education Pharmacy Residency at the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center & Purdue University College of Pharmacy in West Lafayette, Ind., in 2016.
“As a student, I had the utmost respect for teachers who could transform even the most uninteresting topics into amazing learning experiences,” Osae said. “Teaching not only requires a strong understanding of the subject matter but also the patience and ability to effectively deliver the subject to inquiring minds.”
Prior to receiving this award, Osae was recognized as the “Community Faculty of the Year” by the Phoebe Family Medicine Residency in 2018. The associate program director for this program, Dr. Tiera Barron, praised Osae’s work in the family medicine residency program.
“I have been with this residency for the past eight years and can attest to the fact that Dr. Osae’s didactic teaching evaluations by the residents are among the best we have ever had," Barron said. "Her level of willingness to be a team player and not requiring any of the glory is what makes her excellent.”
Along with her other commitments, Osae is a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacy, the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, and the Georgia Society of Health System Pharmacy.
Students had words of praise for Osae as well.
Kirbie Bostick, a resident in Albany, sent a heart-felt thank you note to Osae following her experiences with the young professor.
“Ever since ‘Day 1’ of residency, I never heard anyone mention your name without the word ‘awesome’ in the same sentence," Bostick said. "They were definitely right. You are awesome. Thank you for being such a great preceptor and mentor during my first ‘real’ rotation as a resident. I learned a great deal from you, and I hope that one day I can be as awesome and knowledgeable as you are.”
Brian Tran, who graduated this past May, added, “Saying Dr. Osae is simply an outstanding teacher is a massive understatement. She creates such an engaging and interactive learning environment to bring out the best in students. She always makes time outside of class to act as a phenomenal mentor and contribute to the professional development of her learners, while also making time to emotionally support them. As a preceptor, she goes above and beyond to make sure all her students are given a skillset that can be utilized throughout their entire professional careers. In addition to all this, she is constantly developing new teaching methods, providing even more professional development opportunities to learners.”
“Dr. Osae is very enthusiastic about her role as a professor," Ashley M. Burt from the Class of 2019 said. "She takes pride in her capacity to teach and prepare pharmacy students for their careers. I have experience with her as an instructor in the classroom, an APPE preceptor, a clinical seminar advisor, a research co-investigator, and a mentor. I feel, without doubt, that she has made a positive impact on countless students, including myself.”
A resident of Albany, Dr. Osae enjoys spending time with her family, taking road trips, and participating in yoga and cycling classes.
