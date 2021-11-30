UGA Terry College of Business Dean Benjamin C. Ayers offers an economic update at the 36th annual Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon in 2019. After a year of virtual presentations due to COVID, the annual outlook tour will continue across Georgia starting Dec. 13.
ATHENS – As Georgia emerges from two years of economic uncertainty, University of Georgia Terry College of Business experts will address Georgia’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession, the booming housing market and what to expect in the year to come at the 39th annual Georgia Economic Outlook series.
The state’s premier economic forecasting series — coming to eight Georgia cities — will return to its traditional format of luncheon programs this winter. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., and the programs begin at 12:30 p.m.
The statewide tour will kick off Dec. 13 in Atlanta. Keynote speaker Mark Vitner, managing director and senior economist at Wells Fargo, will deliver the national forecast, and Terry College of Business Dean Benjamin C. Ayers will deliver the state forecast. The tour will continue onto seven more stops in January and February, where attendees will hear forecasts from local experts. Registration is open for all dates.
-- Atlanta — Dec. 13 at the Georgia Aquarium;
-- Augusta — Jan. 7 at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center;
-- Jekyll Island — Jan. 12 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center;
-- Savannah — Jan. 20, presented by the Savannah Chatham Chamber of Commerce, at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa;
-- Albany — Jan. 26. at the Hilton Garden Inn;
-- Columbus — Jan. 27 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center;
-- Athens — Feb. 2 at the Classic Center;
-- Macon — Feb. 8 at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Center
The Selig Center for Economic Growth at the Terry College of Business provides the forecast data and analysis. For more information and to register for the Georgia Economic Outlook, visit www.terry.uga.edu/eo.
There are plenty of different types of comeback stories in sports, but the most inspiring might be watching great athletes overcome tough injuries. Hydragun compiled a list of 10 amazing comebacks from sports injuries based on news reports, athlete interviews, and video footage of games and plays. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.