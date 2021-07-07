TIFTON — The University of Georgia will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic at the Tifton Campus Conference Center on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
The vaccine event is open to all UGA and U.S. Department of Agriculture faculty, staff, students and family members ages 18 and over, as well as to community members at large. Pharmacists from the local Wal-Mart Marketplace will be administering the Moderna vaccine, approved by the FDA for those ages 18 and over.
There will be free UGA gifts, ice cream and drawings for $100 Walmart gift cards for participants.
The clinic is sponsored by UGA Cooperative Extension and the UGA School of Pharmacy in partnership with the local Wal-Mart Marketplace.
Contact Teri Hughes at terish@uga.edu or (229) 386-3338 for additional information.
