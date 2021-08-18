UGA to host drive-thru COVID clinic in Tifton From staff reports Aug 18, 2021 Aug 18, 2021 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Special Illustration Special Illustration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIFTON — The University of Georgia will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic at the Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton from 8 a.m.-noon Thursday, UGA officials announced.No registration is required.The vaccine event is open to all UGA and U.S. Department of Agriculture faculty, staff, students and family members age 18 and over, as well as to community members at large. Pharmacists from the local Walmart outlet will administer both dose one and dose two of the Moderna vaccine, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those age 18 and over.With COVID rates rising, and the impact of the delta variant increasing across Georgia, it is crucial we do all we can to build community resilience to the pandemic. There will be free UGA T-shirts, ice cream and giveaways for two tickets to a UGA football game.The clinic is sponsored by UGA Cooperative Extension and the UGA School of Pharmacy in partnership with the local Walmart.For more information, visit tifton.caes.uga.edu.Contact Teri Hughes at terish@uga.edu or (229) 386-3338 for additional information. 