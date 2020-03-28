ALBANY -- The United Way of Southwest Georgia is reaching out to individuals and families impacted and in need of support due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Persons in need can call 211 or (229) 888-6126 to get quickly connected to local agencies that provide food, housing and utility assistance; health and medical needs, aging services and many more. The agency's 2-1-1 team is on the frontline and continues to answer calls daily. (For non-emergency calls only.)
COVID-19 Community Relief Fund: A COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund has been established for southwest Georgia communities. Over the next couple of weeks, the United Way will carefully consider the needs of the community and support local nonprofits that are responding to individuals facing loss of income due to business closures. Learn more and make a donation today at www.unitedwayswga.org/give.
Emergency Volunteer Opportunities: United Way is monitoring the needs of the community to organize volunteers and coordinate volunteer opportunities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the most timely and safe manner possible.
Urgent Need: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program: Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a mutual aid program that brings together partners and volunteers in an effort to provide solutions and support to those in need. Screened volunteers will be matched with a medically fragile and/or home-bound individual to deliver essential groceries and/or products to their doorstep.
The program's primary priority is the safety of our community. This opportunity is in full compliance with local/state orders in regard to social distancing. Interested persons may contact kiandre.stevens@unitedwayswga.org or call (229) 886-1285. More info can also be found at www.unitedwayswga.org/neighbors-mutual-aid-program.
