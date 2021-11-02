ALBANY – United Way of Southwest Georgia officially has announced a request for proposals (RFP) for Reimagine Albany’s equity advancement funds.
"We saw there were huge disparities among people of color," United Way of Southwest Georgia President and CEO Shaunae Motley said. “The coronavirus pandemic, taken together with recent incidents of social injustice, brings into sharp focus how racism manifests itself in the daily lives of black and brown communities. Our community needs people of all ages, ethnicities, and sectors to clear the path for learning, listening, getting involved, and taking action together,"
Those disparities became more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, Motley said.
"That's why health is such a huge component of what we're doing," she said. "The great thing about this and what was so important, is so many people want to get involved in long-term systemic change and some people just become paralyzed. If we all work together on this, we can come up with a plan for long-term change."
The equity advancement funds are a series of mini-grants designed to support organizations committed to systemic racial equity advancement in the priority issue areas of housing, education, and/or health.
The RFP targets local grassroots organizations able to demonstrate a record of community work related to racial justice. Each applicant is required to complete an application clearly identifying to which of the three priority issues the grant will be applied if awarded. The equity advancement funds, funded by the Sapelo Foundation, allocates $10,000 to each issue area for a total of $30,000 in grant funding. Selected entities will receive grants in increments ranging from $1,000-$5,000 for services provided in Dougherty and/or Lee County.
The Reimagine Albany collaborative is envisioning a five-year plan, but for the first year limited the focus to the three areas of health, education, and housing and utility justice.
"We didn't want to take on too much," Motley said. "These are things we should address if we want to move forward. Businesses of color is probably (a focus) we will be looking at in 2022."
After receiving the grant in November 2020, the collaborative held forums and there was an extensive series of training sessions, she said.
Partners in the collaborative include the Southwest Georgia Project, 9to5 Georgia's Albany group, and board members, including Darrell Sabbs, community health benefits coordinator for the Phoebe Putney Health System, and Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, Motley said.
Examples of potential ventures to be funded by the grant include, but are not limited to:
-- Educating renters about their rights;
-- Educating residents on methods of energy efficiency;
-- Developing/strengthening youth empowerment initiatives/programs;
-- Increasing high school graduation and college enrollment among black youths;
-- Developing/strengthening food, nutrition, and wellness awareness in the black community;
-- Addressing maternity mortality among women of color;
-- Increasing access to health care.
United Way of Southwest Georgia will select awardees through a competitive application process. Applications are currently being accepted and must be submitted by Nov. 15 at 5 p.m.
Under the terms of the grant, organizations that are chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or faith-based; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to administer community equity programs; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Application is available online at https://www.unitedwayswga.org/equityfund.
Contact Special Projects Manager Philip Gentry at United Way of Southwest Georgia at philip.gentry@unitedwayswga.org or (229) 883-6700 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.