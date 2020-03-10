SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia anglers have no need to worry; the abundant rain that has been falling is paving the way for some great upcoming fishing trips. To get you prepared, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division staff has updated the fishing forecasts for 32 Georgia reservoirs and 18 rivers for 2020, and they all are available in one convenient location: https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.
“I urge all anglers seeking information about fishing specific water bodies to check out these forecasts,” Thom Litts, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “They provide excellent information, such as best bets, technique tips and more and are each connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.”
Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Randy Poynter, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.
Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa.
For even more fishing tips, be sure to check out the weekly Fishing Blog post at https://georgiawildlife.blog/category/fishing/.
Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation. License purchases allow the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Purchase a Georgia license at https://gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/.
For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.
