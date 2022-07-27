alan rowe.jpg

Alan Rowe

SAVANNAH – The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) has announced that Valdosta State University Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Alan Rowe was sworn in as the GACP President on Tuesday.

Rowe is a 14-year police veteran and has served as the director of Public Safety and chief of police at Valdosta State for the last five years. Prior to assuming command at VSU, Rowe served as the chief of police for the city of Pavo for two years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.