ALBANY — Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 of each year. This holiday honors all U.S. Military veterans who have served during times of war or peace. It takes a special kind of person that wants to serve their country in such a selfless way. It takes a hero.
This is a story about Don Brumbaugh, my brother-in-law, who was married to my sister, Mary. He took care of her during her battle against Alzheimer’s. Not only is he a hero to our family, he is also a hero to our country. Here is why.
Don decided to join the Navy in 1968. He had just graduated from college with a degree in chemistry. America was involved in the Vietnam War. All eligible young men were being drafted. The horrific daily news summaries gave out grueling statistics and footage of the war. He chose to fulfill his service by being in the air versus combat on the ground. He had joined the Navy to fly airplanes and was in the Navy flight program. He was trained in Pensacola, Fla.; Beeville, Texas, and Meridian, Miss.
He was stationed in Albany at the Naval Air Station housed at the Turner Air Force Base. While living here, Don met and married Mary in 1972. The primary aircraft he flew was the RA-5C Vigilante. It had taken him 1 1/2 years to complete the naval flight training, become an officer, and be able to fly. He also flew the A-4 Skyhawk aircraft.
After a year in Albany, airplanes and their pilots were assigned to a West Coast carrier Air Wing for a cruise in Vietnam. Don was in this elite group. They were chosen to support the air war in Vietnam. Don was there eight months and flew 100 missions over North and South Vietnam.
Because of the airs trikes, peace talks began between the United States and North Vietnam. In mid-December 1972, President Nixon ordered a two-week, non-stop bombing campaign when peace talks came to a stalemate. After these heavy bombings, peace talks began again. In January of 1973, the Vietnam War was ending and North Vietnam released its Prisoners of War in February of 1973. The last combat missions were in December of 1972.
In March of 1973, Mary was able to be with Don in Hong Kong during his 10-day import period. After Vietnam, the Albany Naval Air Station was closed, and the airplanes and personnel were assigned to Key West, Fla. Mary was able to join Don, and they lived on base housing there.
He was deployed from Key West to an eight-month cruise in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. was patrolling the Indian Ocean because of the militants in Iran. On the cruise, Don attended a dinner and the Shah of Iran was also there. After the cruise, he was transferred to Beeville and was a flight instructor for 1 1/2 years. (“Top Gun,” anyone?)
Don retired from the Navy in 1976 after serving seven years of active duty. The actual plane that he flew (RA-5C Vigilante) is now housed in the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola. His name is not on the plane now, but when he flew it was: “Lieutenant D. Brumbaugh.”
When he got out of the service, Don took a job flying for Saudi Arabia Airlines for eight months. When he came home for a vacation, he talked to Southwest Airlines in Dallas. He was hired, and Mary and Don made their new home in Texas. He flew for Southwest Airlines for 30 years. When he joined them, they had only about 10 airplanes total. They now have 780-800 airplanes. He retired at age 60 because of mandatory policies for pilots. He then worked part-time with the Southwest Airlines Pilots’ Association as a consultant. He dealt with insurance products (long-term health care and disability) for pilots.
Don is fully retired now. After Mary’s passing, he began to do volunteer work. He works two days a week with a ministry in Denton, Texas. They provide food and medical services for those who need help in the community. Don is a man of faith and puts his faith into action by helping others.
Asked his greatest honor while serving, he said, “My greatest honor was being associated with a group of people with the same purpose of protecting our country.”
This Veterans Day, let’s celebrate the men and women who are in or have been in the military. Let’s show appreciation in some way to honor them. Salute them and our flag. Let them know what they have done and are doing for our great country is honorable. Show them that they are true American heroes.
May this be their glory. Thank you, Don, for your service. Thank you, all veterans, for helping to keep us safe. We respect and admire you. Your integrity shines through. On Nov. 11, may the people of the “red, white, and blue” honor you.
