Volunteers remove debris from Albany natural asset

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is partnering with the Flint Riverkeeper Saturday to help beautify southwest Georgia waterways in the annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River. Past Rivers Alive events have resulted in removal of 57.54 tons of trash from local waterways.

Sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the state Environmental Protection Division and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Rivers Alive is a statewide effort to clean up along Georgia's 70,150 miles of rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands.

Sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the state Environmental Protection Division and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Rivers Alive is a statewide effort to clean up along Georgia's 70,150 miles of rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands.

