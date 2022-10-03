Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is partnering with the Flint Riverkeeper Saturday to help beautify southwest Georgia waterways in the annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River. Past Rivers Alive events have resulted in removal of 57.54 tons of trash from local waterways.
ALBANY -- Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is partnering with the Flint Riverkeeper Saturday to help beautify southwest Georgia waterways in the annual Rivers Alive cleanup along the Flint River.
Sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the state Environmental Protection Division and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, Rivers Alive is a statewide effort to clean up along Georgia's 70,150 miles of rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands.
"Water is our planet's most precious resource," KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington said in a news release. "It is incumbent upon each of us to do our part to protect our water from pollution for our citizens as well as our abundant wildlife population."
Volunteers who plan to help clean up along the banks of the river are asked to meet at the Albany Visitors Welcome Center at 8:30 a.m. Persons who will take canoes or kayaks into the Flint are asked to meet at the Georgia Power Dam at 9:30 a.m.
Albany Rivers Alive events have removed 57.54 tons of debris from local waterways.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.