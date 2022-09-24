Politics being what it is today, perhaps it should come as no surprise that the latest polls show Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a dead heat with his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, in their senatorial race.

That being the case, the logic of the circumstance dictates a series of debates. Which should be, given the candidates’ campaign promises, just a matter of time and place.

