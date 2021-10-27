Editor's Note: Sixth in a series of articles about the nine candidates seeking the Ward II, Ward III and Ward V seats on the Albany City Commission in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
ALBANY -- Vilnis "Dip" Gaines was sitting on the front porch of his south-central Albany home, talking with long-time Dougherty County School System Board member Milton "June Bug" Griffin a short time before Griffin passed away, and Gaines told the man who had coached him to a Little League baseball state championship and helped him negotiate many of life's lessons how much his guidance had impacted him.
"I want to thank you for the knowledge that, among other things, led me to coaching youth baseball," Gaines, who is seeking the Ward III Albany City Commission seat currently held by B.J. Fletcher, said of his conversation with Griffin. "June Bug looked at me and said, 'In spite of all the things you've done to help this community, your work ain't done.' That's one of the main reasons I'm in this race today."
Gaines said he's also in the race because of the "state of Albany."
"Youth crime is rampant, in Ward III and all over Albany," the 22-year MillerCoors employee said. "Ward III is leading the city in murders ... we had a 9-year-old shot, a 2-year-old. One of the reasons is that there are not adequate jobs for families to live on in our community. People want to blame it on COVID, but this started long before COVID.
"Look around ... Wallace Chevrolet is gone, Mazda left, Flint Equipment. We lost six major industries: Cooper Tire, Merck, Bobs Candies, Delco-Remy, MacGregor, Coats & Clark. And how do our local leaders respond? They use our tax money to build a major exit to take people out of the city. The city leaders are, though, willing to build more liquor stores."
Gaines -- he's been called "Dip" since he was a young child, the candidate says with a smile, indicating the moniker has something to do with dipping his favorite ice cream -- said he's a lifelong resident of Albany's Ward III, and he's witnessed first-hand the de-emphasis the city has taken in its attitude toward the city's young citizens.
"Look, I've worked at MillerCoors for 22 years; I could have moved anywhere I wanted to," he said. "But I chose to stay here, in my neighborhood. I experienced how important youth recreation can be in a young person's life, but I don't see that anymore. Now, it's all about charging kids money to participate in programs. And there are so many kids in this community whose families can't afford to pay these fees.
"So now, there's very little for kids to do. They stay out on the street, and that's a perfect recipe for crime."
Gaines said he's not in the Ward III race to "bash the opposition" -- including Fletcher and his fellow challenger, Daa'iyah Salaam -- but instead he wants to work for the "betterment of my community." He chastised city officials for voting to use $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve the city's antiquated stormwater system rather than use it to improve social programs that directly impact citizens.
"There are needs in this community that are greater than the sewer system," he said. "There are infrastructure needs ... lights, roads, alleys. The people in south Albany need the same things that the citizens in north Albany already have. South Albany needs stores, needs grocery stores, the services that allow older people to do things they can't do in this part of the city now.
"I can tell you this: Anybody who voted to use that (Rescue Plan Act) money that was intended for the people to recover from COVID-19 is not a voice speaking for the people of Albany. I guess I have an advantage in that respect because I'm here. The people in Ward III know they can knock on my door and I'll answer. They can call me, and I'm available."
Gaines said he's making his first foray into politics for all the right reasons.
"Our elected officials have lost touch with the people they represent," he said. "The citizens of Albany need someone who is going to come in and be a voice for them. We need more jobs. We need more things for our young people to do. We get those things, and I believe you'll see crime go down in our community.
"We don't need to hide behind consultants; we need to do our own work, to talk with our people and find out their needs. That's why I'm running for this office: to be a voice for the people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.