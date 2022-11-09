WarnockAndWalker

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed for a runoff in their U.S. Senate race.

 File

ATLANTA – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote.

Walker had amassed 48.5% of the vote as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, with Warnock drawing 49.4%, with 97% of precincts reporting, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s website. Libertarian Chase Oliver’s 2% of the vote was a distant third but enough to potentially put the two major-party candidates into a Dec. 6 runoff.

