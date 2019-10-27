It’s Wednesday, humpday. I went out to get the paper and the crispness of the air brought me to reality that soon Santa will be here. Reading The Herald, I began to wonder if he would want to come here. Not just Albany, but to the United States.
I read Fletcher’s column, the first one (about the mismanaged U.S. welfare program), and this one, and knew that he would catch some “heat.” The truth hurts sometimes. When all else fails, race is the answer. I blame race for making me white. There are probably a lot of other things I could blame on race, but the truth prevents me from doing so.
Coming in six months, I will, by the grace of God, be 78. I never dreamed in my entire life that the years that I have left would see this city, county, state and country so torn and hostile. With verbal abuse, using caustic, biting, sarcastic, vitriolic and virulent language hurled about, and much of it based on innuendos, falsehoods and outright lies. Facebook is rampant with people posting things that are not true, but they do so to fan the flames of hatred and discontent. Some do it for pleasure, others for ulterior motives.
I decided to make some French toast out of some bread that was getting old. After putting it on my plate, I got the peanut butter, (yes, I put PB on my French toast) and Maple syrup and sat down with the paper to go over what’s happening in Dougherty County and around the world.
Ireland is now legalizing abortion. The U.S., especially in California, is allowing males to use females’ bathrooms and to compete in their sports. (I’m sure The Herald wouldn’t print my thoughts on that.) Different states in the U.S. have adopted different laws regarding abortion. I just happen to disagree with any abortion, except that if an unborn will likely not live and will also make the mother highly unable to live if the pregnancy is continued.
Now more news. Chicago is on a killing spree, with seven killed and 52 hurt in August. But Chicago is not the murder capital of Illinois; no, that belongs to East St. Louis. And coming in at No. 2, who ever heard of Chester, Pa.? This is all based on a per capita of 1,000 residents, according to the website Neighborhood Scout. But do not be disheartened, because Albany made the list at No. 29.
Let’s not leave Trump out. There are a ton of “I heards” out there, yet not that much evidence has been provided. Those accusing Trump of deeds that require his removal, have a nest of their own that is in bad need of cleaning. This distorted claim of 260 members out of 535 paid out $17 million for sexual settlements, is bad for two reasons. It inflames the readers, and though the money was paid out over a period from1997-2017, it was not necessarily for sexual misconducts, it is just listed as “settlements,” and could include a lot of things (per CNN Politics). I really won’t get started on Pelosi and Biden.
In closing, everything is somebody else’s fault. We’re sick and tired of career politicians, but we want to keep ours. We just want the rest of the states to get rid of theirs. As for the EBT cards, both white and people of color are using them. But it disturbs me to see someone with the finest cut of meats, two baskets full of groceries, a bill of $238 dollars, which I’m paying for. And no, I don’t give a damn about the color of your skin ... white, black or in between. Martin Luther King said it best: “I hope that someday, my children with be judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”
I didn’t care for people who got the nod in the last election either. I wanted Ben Carson to get in. And if I could pass my hand over this country, I would make it a two-fer. Ben Carson and Condoleezza Rice. The only problem is they’re too smart to want the job and all that goes with it. And to prove I’m not a racist, I love Marcellus Gilmore Edson for allowing me to put PB on my French Toast, even though the Aztecs had a form of PB. It just isn’t what I use today.