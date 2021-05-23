Don’t you just love it? No, no, no. I’m not talking about Biden. I’m talking about the electronic age we’re living in now. It seems that today nobody is human. We’re all just a bunch of robots. We have this little thing about the size of a deck of cards that we carry around in our pockets that we use to talk to other people. Heaven forbid we should get caught without it.
“Turn around and go back home, I forgot my phone.”
We have laws in this country. One of them is don’t use your phone while driving. At first when it was passed, everyone was gung-ho to stop anyone from using their phone while driving. Now you can see plenty of cops using one while driving a police car. But it’s a Catch 22. If you take your phone and record a video of a cop breaking the law, when you get to court you will be arrested for using your phone while driving.
Here is some eye-opening statistics for you to digest, from Simply Insurance. Three hundred eighty-five people died in car crashes linked to texting while driving in 2018.
About 14% of all fatal crashes involve some sort of cellphone use. In 2016, 4,000 deaths were attributed to distracted driving. In 2019, 48 states in America banned texting and driving.
Did you get the last part? Yes, it is banned. But young drivers still think they’re invincible and everyone has a phone, and they’re going to try to act like they’re not using it while driving. But pull up alongside a young person, and if you follow them around town for a while, sooner or later, out comes the phone.
We already have the technology to determine if a vehicle is in motion. All we need is to make the phone inoperable if the owner is in a moving vehicle. Yes, I can hear it now. If I’m not the driver, why should my phone be disabled? Simply because if you are on the phone, the driver will probably be listening to the conversation, or be part of it, which will still distract them. I know one person who has a message on his phone that explains it all. If he doesn’t answer and it goes to voice mail, the message says, “If I’m driving, I cannot answer the phone, leave a message and I will get back to you.”
