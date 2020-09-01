“The facts ma’am, just the facts.” This tells you how old I am, but it also tells you my memory of the TV show “Dragnet,” which stared Jack Webb and Harry Morgan playing Joe Friday and Bill Gannon, respectively, is lacking a little. I could have sworn that Sgt. Friday, Jack Webb, said that very statement on every show. Not true, according to many websites.
I would like to make a point here. I may have said it before, but little people have big ears. This can be proven for me, by my actions and thoughts growing up. My father was a racist. Oh no, not a singular racist as in not liking one particular group. He was all-inclusive, meaning that Jews, blacks, Italians, Chinese, and just about every other group that was not white was on his list. My ears hung on every word he uttered as I grew up. We had names for all ethnic group, which I won’t mention.
My point is that I learned by the teachings of my father, not from the facts. It took me a while after being out on my own, to ask the question why I am supposed to hate these people? They’ve never done anything to me. And for that matter, I’ve been taken advantage of by Gentiles more than anyone else.
It was a startling revelation that I ended up with a good many black friends, Jewish friends, and more. I thought to myself, “These people are OK.” I then looked back on my father — that’s what he called himself — but I have written a poem titled, “A Father” that I won’t include here, and he doesn’t fit the description in my poem.
Now let’s fast-forward to today. The trouble that’s going on from coast to coast in this country is not the child of President Trump. The establishment has hobbled our police force and, to some extent, our military. Remember Benghazi and the orders to stand down? When I was a youth, I would never have thought of going up to a policeman and shouting obscenities at them and throwing rocks or Molotov cocktails at them.
If you look at things through the proper perspective, it’s the parents that should be taken out back to the woodshed. Although my instincts tell me that we are not being told everything by the media and that there is a lot more to this story, these kids, punks, degenerates or whatever you want to call them, are being funded by someone. To watch them dance on the flag and then look into a camera and flip you off is disgusting. Are their parents proud of them? I would have made a very poor Marine, because I would be in prison for murder in the first degree if I caught someone disrespecting the flag.
It hurts to think of the sacrifices that our military has made so these morons can do and act like they do. I really believe that part of the problem is the kids today are being raised on the streets and they listen to the bigger people ... remember little people have big ears? The movies and the videogames portraying somebody as being bad and winning is the “in your face” attitude that young people today exhibit.
Looking up to professional sports players and telling themselves “I want to be like that and make that kind of money” isn’t helping either. The downfall started with Madeline O’Hara, and it’s been one bump after another. In general, there are fewer and fewer people respecting others. Case in point, the nation’s largest abortion provider performed 345,672 abortions between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018. So why are we alarmed when young kids walk around with their pants down, knowing that there is an ordinance or law against it. They know that if caught, it will only be a slap on the wrist. (It should be elsewhere.) Big government is not the answer, the answer is at home. Stop the freebies and see what happens next. Until then, it’s only going to get worse. If you think you’ve got an answer, I’d like to hear it.
