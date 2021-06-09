Most people have already figured out that it doesn’t take a lot to urinate me off. At 79, I have more worries today than all the previous years put together. I’ve had many surgeries but no broken bones, and I have some surgeries coming up in the near future. I like to be able to take care of myself, as I like to be independent.
Herein lies the problem. For the foreseeable future, I don’t have a choice but to rely on our government. But for what? You, not me, have elected the biggest bunch of narcissistic, self-serving, self-centered, egotistical, power-hungry people to govern our country since the landing at Plymouth Rock.
The people between the ages of 34-55 are estimated at 25.5%, with the next-largest group being 0-18 at 23.6% according to KFF. Are you getting the picture yet? The old are dying off, and the young are running around looking for a new tat or they want to be a twin like “Pierce” in the cartoon “Zits.” Before you get your dander up, I have many friends and many people with tattoos that are as good or better than me and are some of the finest people. No problem there. But read Leviticus 19:28. No, I’m not going to tell you what it says; look it up if you know how. Am I presenting myself as perfect? Boy that’s a good laugh. But I try, and that’s the difference.
If the good Lord doesn’t do us in like Sodom and Gomorrah, I suspect that our own government will. Guns are the most feared instrument of any government. There are about 434 million guns in the private sector of the U.S. The Democrats are showing their true colors by trying to pass legislation to ban guns. If that doesn’t work, then large capacity clips. Some in Congress don’t know the difference between a semi-automatic and a fully automatic. Yet they want to govern them.
But the worst is yet to come. Kids running rampant, wanting to get in the face of policemen like it’s a game. Just exactly who are they going to call when they get into trouble, Ghostbusters? Most of these kids couldn’t help an ant crawl from one side of a slice of bread, yet they want to rule. Here’s a little history for those unwilling to look it up. Castro murdered 100,000 unarmed citizens and look what else he’s done for his country. Nothing. Hitler killed 6 million, Stalin 50 million, and Mao 60 million. These all make Pol Pot look like a minor leaguer with 1.5 million.
If you can’t read between the lines I’ve written, I want you to get a book called, “No Mama, No Pappa.” Once you start, if you have a conscious, you won’t be able put it down. If some of you think you have it bad, put yourself in Sedith’s shoes.
I’m closing with these words: We all need to come together for the betterment of our country and ourselves. And don’t follow blindly, a little lie is like a little pregnancy. It doesn’t take long before everyone knows. — C. S. Lewis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.