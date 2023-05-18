I called my uncle the other day just to say hi. As we started to close the conversation, he said something that kind of brought back some memories. He said, “You know we lived some of the best of times.”

Yes, we lived some of the best of times. I was born in ‘42, and the war was still raging, although at that age I did not understand what it was all about. Even though Hitler was a detestable man, he was extremely smart, in my opinion. Because of Hitler, we have the interstate system. Hitler had highways all over because he wanted to move his vast military. When the war was over, Eisenhower saw the advantage of having such a system, and so he began the interstate system here.

Retired businessman Warren Grant is a regular contributor to The Albany Herald.

