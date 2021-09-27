I’ve heard more than one commissioner, both city and county, make a comment about the crime in Albany, to the effect that we have to do something, we have to get a handle on this thing. Personally, I’ve tied to just sit and think of an answer to those questions. Here’s what I have come up with.
The answer to the above questions is ... nothing. No, no, I don’t mean you won’t try or that you don’t have a plan that you’re working on. I mean there is nothing you can do. If that is the answer, then what’s going to happen in the future? The future is glim, dim, and bleak for Albany.
Is there a way to get a handle on crime in Albany? Yes, but it comes with a lot of hard work and moral building. You can’t legislate morals, so what does the above mean? It simply means that the church is going to have to take the lead. It will have to go into the neighborhoods and work with the young, very young, and parents. “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.” (Adolf Hitler)
“Little people have big ears.” (Warren D. Grant). If you watch little children, sometimes you will catch them listening intently to what grown-ups around them are saying. It gets burned into their minds and will ferment there, until sometime later when a spark will re-ignite the long-ago statement to kindle another fire.
Here is the long and short of it. Ministers, black leaders, white leaders, counselors and anyone that can give their time, need to be meeting with the parents and children at the same time to discuss why their behavior is the way it is? Feedback from the parents is crucial, as is feedback from the kids. The answer starts in the home.
There are enough laws on the books to answer all the evil going on. Look at Chicago and New York, with some of the toughest gun laws in the country. Killings going on all the time. People being brainwashed. Adults being spoonfed trash.
One news organization will spout the evil of a cop shooting a man in self-defense but will twist it around to make it sound like the cop should protect the criminal while he’s doing his unlawful activities. Now that same news organization will not show you a Marine who laid down his/her life so that this garbage and trash can proliferate. This, folks, is a form of indoctrination, and you’re eating it like peach cobbler.
