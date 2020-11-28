Friends and loved ones. I am about to embark on a mission that I do not have the facts to back up my thoughts nor do I know anyone who does. Born in ‘42, I can remember the war going on. I was too young to understand what it was about or why it was happening. Living on a farm, I never went hungry. I ate what was put in front of me, no questions asked. One of my favorite things to eat was a fresh slice of bread from the oven that my mother would bake. I would put butter — which melted quickly — on it and then I would top it off with some sugar,
I don’t know how many of you remember ration stamps? Every person in the family had a book with their name on it. Dad, Mom, my three sister and me, for a total of five books. You had to use the books to get coffee, sugar, flour, gas, tires, and just about anything else you can imagine. One day I got a piece of bread and put some butter and sugar on it, but I got caught. You didn’t waste anything, and sugar was rationed, so I got a whipping.
After shopping one Saturday, mom and dad came home with a 50-pound bag of sugar. I was curious and asked, “Why so much?” I was told the war was over, and dad was afraid that they might put the rations back on. Mom went into the kitchen, got a slice of bread with butter, opened the bag of sugar and sprinkled some on it, offering it to me. I thought to myself, “You’re not getting me on this one again and give me another whipping.” Eventually, though, I ate it.
This year has been like no other year that I can remember. I’ve read about the Civil War (what was civil about it?), where brother fought against brother, father against neighbor and the atrocities went on and on. When I get the newspaper, I read the Squawkbox, and it brings back memories of times I didn’t or don’t understand. The name-calling, venomous words used, and for what purpose? SMR, TMM, YT baiting people, and many taking the bait with their comebacks.
It appears that the Civil War is just beginning. I truly believe that this is a time in which we all need to hold hands, pray, and love one another. Those in D.C. believe, in my opinion — and, no, I can’t read their minds — that they can do no wrong and we are all their slaves. We are here to serve them. Their concern for us is only in what they can get us to do, and to take our money. The hatred for the current president started before he was sworn in and it continues four years later. This is a time to heal.
Whether or not there was widespread voter fraud, I doubt that anyone will ever be able to prove it. Let’s move on. The president needs to man up and step down. Is the new president without fault? Hell no, and he never will be. I expect him to be crucified and ripped apart also.
But this nation will not stand if we are going to stay divided. Soon to be 79, I’ve seen a lot, heard a lot, and learned a lot. Fighting, looting, burning is not the answer. Neither this nor any other place is going to be perfect, so pick out the good things and move on. Tomorrow will come and then another tomorrow, which means that eventually all tomorrows will be history and you can’t do anything about history, except to learn.
Our city and county leaders have a lot of work to do. Those in D.C. have a lot of work to do, and if you or anyone else — including SMR, TMM, YT — want to show your intelligence, then you man up and pray for the country and help your neighbor, whether you like them or not, because I predict some rough sledding for the future. When all is said and done, if we are to survive we are going to have to help each other. Race, gender, ethnicity, religion has got to go, or we will all end up, brother against brother and father against son, families split and hunger gnawing at our insides.
