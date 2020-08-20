“You can’t handle the truth!” This from the movie “A Few Good Men” starring Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise and others.
Herein lies the rub: What is the truth? If someone tells you a story that is factual, but only tells you half of the story, is that the truth? One must have all of the story to make a decision as to whether a story is fact or not.
Case in point: Nancy Pelosi -- who I am no fan of, but trying to make a point here -- was shown in a video this year explaining the “wrap up smear” tactic. It was shown in the context of making people believe that this is what the Democrats do to further their agenda, and how it works. However, the video was taken in October 2018, and the whole picture has drastically changed. In her explanation, Pelosi refers to the Republicans ranting over Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
So it is with social media, television, newsprint -- both papers and magazines -- that you are constantly being bombarded with rhetoric driving home the views of the persons in positions of power at the papers, television, etc. It doesn’t necessarily mean that what is being expressed is their views, but more like that of the owners or power brokers.
The ball is being passed back and forth like a volleyball game: Who is the best-worst president of the United States? I’ve had someone tell me that Trump is the worst president that this country has ever had. This based on what that person wanted to hear and then made that announcement. No comparison about the past presidents and what they said or did was of any value, because it wouldn’t have changed their opinion.
I, for one, don’t believe that Trump is the worst president we’ve ever had, but I also do not have enough facts before me to make such a nomination. Every president we’ve ever had in this country has some bad marks on their report card. I do believe that the attacks on POTUS is played out in large part because he was never a part of the establishment. He wasn’t one of the good old boys, regardless of party. November will set a course for this country for the next 50 years unless the Almighty intervenes first.
I do have my views on the Democratic platform -- and it’s just that, my view -- that we cannot sustain the giveaways and the freebies they are suggesting. But to even the field, I don’t believe the Republicans have all the answers either. The only difference between the Democrats and Republicans is who they want to give your money to. It’s a big club, and you and I are not in it.
