The Albany Herald is taking to the Q102 airwaves Sunday at 6 p.m. to announce the 2021 Readers' Choice winners during an event at Pretoria Fields Brewery.

Scroll down to watch the event live here:

Recommended for you

+45
Lowest-earning county in every state

Lowest-earning county in every state

To find out where Americans are struggling the most across the country, Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning county in every state, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates (released in December 2020). Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.