ALBANY – Watson Spence LLP has announced the acquisition of a team of litigators to expand its footprint to the Atlanta market. The new Watson Spence Atlanta office will be led by partner Michael Boorman and include partner Luke Andrews and attorneys Timothy Andrews, Dwayne Brown and Phillip Henderson.
The group of litigation and trial lawyers (formerly with Huff Powell Bailey) will continue to serve existing clients in product liability litigation and civil litigation, but will leverage their experience to partner with Watson Spence in the areas of fiduciary litigation, business litigation and personal injury litigation.
“Watson Spence is thrilled to open an Atlanta office and add this team of highly respected litigators with broad experience that will complement our existing litigation and trial practice," Watson Spence Managing Partner Faison Middleton said in a news release. "We have worked with Mike and Luke and know the work ethic and capabilities of their whole team. We believe this addition allows us to leverage and deploy the skills and experience of Mike’s team to our existing litigation practice and provide the opportunity for us to grow our practice in the Atlanta market. We look forward to building on the 70-year tradition of excellence at Watson Spence."
“Our entire team is very pleased to join Watson Spence," Boorman said. "The firm is a known quantity across the state. This move provides us the platform to expand our existing practice while partnering with the firm’s litigators to provide custom-tailored litigation approaches in a variety of practice areas. We plan to grow the fiduciary and business litigation practice as well as catastrophic injury practice.”
Watson Spence has been rooted in the Albany community for more than 70 years. The firm provides a broad range of specialized legal services to large corporations, small businesses, individuals, fiduciaries, professional associations, agribusinesses and health care providers. The firm's practice includes both state and federal trial and appellate courts and extends to the state and national capitols before the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. For more information on the firm or any of its attorneys, visit www.watsonspence.com.
