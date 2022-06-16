...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
MACON – Wayne Johnson, who finished third, and thus out of a runoff, in an attempt to challenge Democrat Sanford Bishop for Bishop's 2nd Congressional U.S. House seat in November, has announced his endorsement of Chris West in the GOP runoff with Jeremy Hunt scheduled Tuesday.
"I was a contender in the recent Republican primary election for U.S. Congress in the Georgia 2nd District, and although I did not finish as one of the runoff candidates, I am pleased to have participated in the process and was honored by the votes that were made in support of me and my ideas related to how to 'Stop the Stupid' in Washington," Johnson said in a news release. "I learned a lot about the needs of the people of middle and southwest Georgia and continue to look forward as to how we can hold our elected officials accountable so as to make Washington work for us.
"I also learned a lot about the two candidates who are now in the runoff to be the Republican nominee to go up against Sanford Bishop in November. Chris West is a man of honor and integrity. He is a devoted Christian, a family man, an Air Force officer, a jobs creator, and he has lived and worked in the district his entire life. Most importantly to me is that I am convinced that Chris wants to truly serve the people of middle and southwest Georgia in Congress and has earned our trust through a lifetime of noteworthy community involvement. Chris embodies that which is right and good about faith, family and community."
Johnson said he believes the winner in the GOP runoff will take the seat from Bishop.
"It is my belief that either of the candidates will prevail in delivering a Republican victory in November," Johnson said. "The expanded district, coupled with disenchantment with Democrats in general, and fatigue with Congressman Bishop in particular, will make it so. Therefore, the single most important question we now face in this Republican primary runoff election is which of the two candidates will best represent us, and seriously care about serving the interest of Georgians in our district.
"Without any doubt — nor any element of reservation — I encourage people to vote for Chris West on June 21. Early voting is underway."
