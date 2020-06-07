I thought as I listened to the news about the racial protests: "How have we gotten to this stage of our lives?"
I thought back to the time I served in Vietnam. I was working in casualty reporting and got a call to go to the collection and clearing company. We found that a Marine Corps fire team had stepped on a "booby trap." Two men were dead, two were on the operating table and one was walking around the area. He had a 1-1 1/2-inch wound on his back that could be covered by a Band-aid. I have never seen any person for whom I felt so much compassion as this young black man. He had just witnessed the death of two friends and two whose fate was uncertain and he was in shock, crying and incoherent. We tried to comfort this young Marine but couldn't reach him. I have never before or since felt greater compassion than I felt for him.
Why can't we care for those of a different races living here together, feel love and compassion for one another rather than violence?
We are all together in this journey through life. Let's live it as God intended.
John Hughes
Albany
